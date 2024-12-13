BBB provides tips to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

Posted Friday, December 13, 2024 3:29 pm

Americans and Canadians love going online to shop, especially during the holidays, when millions head to their phones and laptops in search of the perfect gifts for friends and family. Unfortunately, having the item delivered to the proper address does not guarantee you (or they) will receive it. According to a Security.org study, package thieves stole more than $18 billion in merchandise over the last year.

Package thieves, also known as “porch pirates,” often take advantage of an opportunity and may frequent a neighborhood or community multiple times before moving on to another. They will often target houses that provide a quick in-and-out route, especially if the porch or area where packages are delivered is within 25 feet of the street and is easily visible.

As package theft is a crime of opportunity, the way people can prevent or discourage porch pirates depends on the location of their residence, type, and community. However, consumers can use specific strategies to discourage the act no matter where they live.

BBB provides these pro tips to prevent package thieves:

• Don’t leave unattended packages.

○ If you are expecting a package, attempt to schedule its delivery when you know you will be home.

○ Ask your neighbors if they mind holding on to packages delivered if you plan to be gone for an extended time.

○ Some retailers (like Amazon, a BBB Accredited Business) offer “garage delivery” to avoid having packages sitting out in the open.

• Ship to store, storefront or post office box.



○ If purchasing an item from a retailer with a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead. Retailers will require proof of purchase or identification before releasing packages they have received.○ Some online retailers offer delivery to a pickup location within another store that has a physical location near you. Check your delivery options when ordering.○ If porch pirates are often in your area, consider renting a post office box to receive package deliveries; the cost may outweigh the headaches.• Use a security camera.○ Installing a home security system with cameras or a video doorbell is a great way to deter package theft, especially when highly visible. Consider including a sign that specifically states that the residence is under surveillance.○ Set up your camera alerts so that you know exactly when the package is delivered.○ Even if a package is stolen from your porch, the video evidence will help law enforcement track down the thieves (but be wary of the risk of internet-connected devices and research before you purchase).

• Require a signature.



○ Many delivery companies include the option to require a signature before leaving a package, letting you take physical possession of the item as soon as it is delivered. While this option works well for those often at home, especially for expensive items, it may create difficulties in receiving packages if your schedule and the delivery service differ, so do your research.○ Be sure to check with the delivery company on their policy for packages that are not signed for; they may return it to the sender after a certain number of attempts.

• Opt-in to notifications

○ Most retailers provide tracking details with links to delivery services; some even send their own emails to let you know when something has landed on your stoop. Opt-in to shipping-related emails.

○ Set up your own notifications with your smartphone or app to remind you of the date and time of expected delivery.

For more information

If you fear your package being stolen, file a report with your local police department and the delivery company. Depending on your delivery service, they may offer insurance or other policies to reimburse you for your losses.

For more online shopping resources and tips, visit BBB.org/OnlineShopping.

Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.