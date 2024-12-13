BBB provides tips to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

Americans and Canadians love going online to shop, especially during the holidays,...
Americans and Canadians love going online to shop, especially during the holidays, when millions head to their phones and laptops in search of the perfect gifts for friends and family. Unfortunately, having the item delivered to the proper address does not guarantee you (or they) will receive it. According to a Security.org study, package thieves stole more than $18 billion in merchandise over the last year.
Package thieves, also known as “porch pirates,” often take advantage of an opportunity and may frequent a neighborhood or community multiple times before moving on to another. They will often target houses that provide a quick in-and-out route, especially if the porch or area where packages are delivered is within 25 feet of the street and is easily visible.
As package theft is a crime of opportunity, the way people can prevent or discourage porch pirates depends on the location of their residence, type, and community. However, consumers can use specific strategies to discourage the act no matter where they live.
BBB provides these pro tips to prevent package thieves:
• Don’t leave unattended packages.
○ If you are expecting a package, attempt to schedule its delivery when you know you will be home.
○ Ask your neighbors if they mind holding on to packages delivered if you plan to be gone for an extended time.
○ Some retailers (like Amazon, a BBB Accredited Business) offer “garage delivery” to avoid having packages sitting out in the open.
• Ship to store, storefront or post office box.
• Require a signature.
• Opt-in to notifications
○ Most retailers provide tracking details with links to delivery services; some even send their own emails to let you know when something has landed on your stoop. Opt-in to shipping-related emails.
○ Set up your own notifications with your smartphone or app to remind you of the date and time of expected delivery.
For more information
If you fear your package being stolen, file a report with your local police department and the delivery company. Depending on your delivery service, they may offer insurance or other policies to reimburse you for your losses.
For more online shopping resources and tips, visit BBB.org/OnlineShopping.
Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.