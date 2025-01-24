BBB & SBA raise awareness about business recovery resources in West Florida

Posted Friday, January 24, 2025 1:25 pm

CLEARWATER – The Better Business Bureau of West Florida (BBB) has teamed up with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help spread the word that the SBA is still accepting applications for low-interest, long-term disaster loans. These loans are available to homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit organizations impacted by recent disasters.



The SBA’s disaster loans offer immediate financial relief, allowing individuals and businesses in declared disaster areas to recover and rebuild. The loans can help cover physical damages, operating expenses, and more. Additionally, SBA disaster loans come with significant benefits, including no payments due and 0% interest accrued for the first year after the initial loan disbursement.



“We’re excited to work alongside the SBA to ensure those affected by the disaster have access to critical resources that can aid in their recovery,” said Karen Nalven, President & CEO of the BBB of West Florida. “The SBA disaster loans are a lifeline for businesses, homeowners, and non-profits looking to rebuild and get back on their feet.”





Whether you’re a small business owner, homeowner, renter, or non-profit, the SBA disaster loans are designed to help you recover. To apply for disaster assistance please visit www.sba.gov/disaster . To locate a recovery center near you call the SBA customer service center at (800) 659-2955. The application process is straightforward, and SBA representatives are available to assist with any questions.

The BBB encourages anyone in affected areas to take advantage of this opportunity to secure the necessary funding to recover, rebuild, and resume normal operations. Disaster recovery is a community effort, and by working together, we can ensure that everyone has access to the help they need.





For more information:

To stay up to date on the latest events and resources please visit BBB’s Hurricane Helene & Hurricane Milton Recovery Resources Page .

For more information to help your small business, check out the BBB business news feed and the BizHQ .