BBB & SBA raise awareness about business recovery resources in West Florida

The SBA’s disaster loans offer immediate financial relief, allowing individuals and businesses...
CLEARWATER – The Better Business Bureau of West Florida (BBB) has teamed up with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help spread the word that the SBA is still accepting applications for low-interest, long-term disaster loans. These loans are available to homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit organizations impacted by recent disasters.
The SBA’s disaster loans offer immediate financial relief, allowing individuals and businesses in declared disaster areas to recover and rebuild. The loans can help cover physical damages, operating expenses, and more. Additionally, SBA disaster loans come with significant benefits, including no payments due and 0% interest accrued for the first year after the initial loan disbursement.
“We’re excited to work alongside the SBA to ensure those affected by the disaster have access to critical resources that can aid in their recovery,” said Karen Nalven, President & CEO of the BBB of West Florida. “The SBA disaster loans are a lifeline for businesses, homeowners, and non-profits looking to rebuild and get back on their feet.”