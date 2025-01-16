BBB Tips: How to avoid scams when donating to wildfire relief

Posted Thursday, January 16, 2025 1:38 pm

As Southern California wildfires devastate communities, scammers will take advantage of generosity by targeting donors with deceptive schemes. BBB Wise Giving Alliance shares tips to help you avoid scams and ensure your donations truly support those in need.

Tips to Avoid Scams When Supporting Wildfire Relief

BBB Wise Giving Alliance previously posted donation tips on California wildfire relief and provided a list of charities that meet BBB Standards and are raising funds to help. Unfortunately, potential donors also need to be careful as scammers are seeking to take advantage of American generosity for victims of this tragedy.

• Beware of celebrity impersonations. If you receive a message claiming to be from a famous person encouraging you to donate for wildfire relief, be cautious. Visit the website of the celebrity to verify if the message is real. And, take the time to check out the recommended charity by visiting Give.org. With AI technology, celebrity impersonations are getting more sophisticated. See the following Better Business Bureau link for additional examples of this type of deception.

• Think twice before clicking links. A good rule of thumb is not to click on any suspicious links in an email or social media message even if the message appears to be individually tailored for your interest. You can be one click away from downloading a virus, even if the message is about donation options for Southern California wildfire assistance.

• Stay alert for phishing attempts. If you have a known charity in mind, it is best to go directly to the charity’s website and safely contribute there. If you click on a false link claiming to direct you to a familiar charity, it could be a phishing scenario seeking to access your personal information.

• Be cautious of telemarketing scams. Like any form of fundraising, telemarketing can be used in appropriate ways to help raise charity funds but can also be an instrument of deception. Don’t be pressured to make an immediate donation to a solicitor calling you to contribute to a California wildlife relief effort. Take the time to check out the charity and give with confidence at your convenience.

• Give thoughtfully without fear. It would be a double tragedy if any of the above cautions were used as an excuse not to help those in need from the devastating California wildfires. Give thoughtfully by supporting relief groups after verifying their trustworthiness. See the list of BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) that are raising funds to help with wildfire relief.

Your generosity can make a real difference for wildfire victims. Stay vigilant, verify organizations, and give with confidence by supporting trusted charities.