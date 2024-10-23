BBB Warning: Price gouging is illegal in Florida

Posted Wednesday, October 23, 2024 12:00 pm

People often find that the cost of high-demand items and services skyrocket after a hurricane. Better Business Bureau has received reports about price gouging after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Florida Attorney General’s Office has initiated state price-gouging laws, which automatically go into effect during a declared state of emergency to prevent businesses from overcharging customers.

Price gouging is a term referring to when a seller spikes the prices of goods, services, or commodities to a level much higher than is considered reasonable or fair and is considered exploitative, potentially to an unethical extent.

According to the Florida Attorney General’s Office, State law prohibits an unconscionable increase in the price of essential commodities needed as a direct result of a declared state of emergency due to a hurricane or other natural disaster. What constitutes an essential commodity may change depending on the length and the nature of a declared state of emergency. Examples of necessary commodities for storm events include food, water, ice, gas, lodging, lumber, and certain services including tree removal, water remediation, and roof repair services. The price gouging statute does not apply to non-essential goods like alcohol or cigarettes.

The best way to avoid price gouging post-hurricane is to plan ahead and do your research before you make a decision and sign a contract.

BBB warns businesses to avoid the temptation to raise prices as it is illegal to do so in Florida and because it erodes marketplace trust. People will remember which businesses took advantage of them.

Anyone who suspects price gouging during a declared state of emergency should report it to Better Business Bureau by filing a complaint. Consumers should also report these activities to the Florida Office of the Attorney General or by calling toll free 1-866-9 NO SCAM. When reporting a price gouging complaint, gather as much information as safely possible and follow these tips:

• Be as specific about the transaction as possible, including the name and address of the business, names of any employees involved, and information detailing the spike in pricing.

• Gather documentation supporting the price gouging (receipts, photos of products and their advertised pricing, invoices, etc.)

• Compare pricing of similar products or services with other sellers in the area and online. It’s important to note similarities and differences between brands, size/quantity, manufacturers, model numbers, scope of the work involved and prices.

• Spread awareness. Share your experiences on social media (without violating platform terms) to raise awareness.

For more information

Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker

Learn more about charitable giving after a tragedy

Visit BBB’s Florida Hurricane Guide at BBB.org/Hurricane