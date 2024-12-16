Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Beatrice Jewel Ford, age 93, of LaBelle, passed away December 1, 2024 in LaBelle. She was born January 9, 1931 in (Hendry County), FL, to the late (Edward Cockram) and the late Georgia B Hand. …
Beatrice Jewel Ford, age 93, of LaBelle, passed away December 1, 2024 in LaBelle.
She was born January 9, 1931 in (Hendry County), FL, to the late (Edward Cockram) and the late Georgia B Hand. Beatrice was a longtime resident of LaBelle. She is survived by her sisters: Ann Williams of LaBelle and Judi Guy Neely of Houston, TX, children: Joan (Cecil) Music of LaBelle and Billy (Grace) Ford of Murphy, NC, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great Grandchildren. Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband; Earnel Charlie Ford in 2014 and son: Earnel Charlie Ford, Jr. in 1971.
Graveside service will take place on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11:00 in Fort Denaud Cemetery where Pastor Mitchell Wills will officiate. The family of Beatrice will greet friends and family from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.