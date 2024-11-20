Beautiful morning for a walk with friends

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/20/24

This was a beautiful morning to go for a walk with friends. 

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Beautiful morning for a walk with friends

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

What a beautiful morning to share with friends..[Photo by April Martin]
What a beautiful morning to share with friends..[Photo by April Martin]
This was a beautiful morning to go for a walk with friends.  [Photo by April Martin]

beautiful day

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Animals rescued from hoarding situation in Kissimmee …

Okeechobee angels help a stranger

Good Samaritan retrieves wallet from Rim Canal

Little warrior fights leukemia

x