Belle Glade Chamber honors community heroes at banquet

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 4:51 pm

BELLE GLADE- The Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce honored community heroes at their annual awards banquet on Nov. 4. The theme of the banquet this year was "From Farm to Table,” with the awards serving as a way to celebrate the roots and growth that define Belle Glade.





Belle Glade Honors Mayor Steve B. Wilson as Citizen of the Year

Belle Glade celebrated a beloved hometown hero at this year’s awards banquet, presenting the prestigious Citizen of the Year Award to Mayor Steve B. Wilson. Born in Belle Glade, Wilson’s journey led him to Boston as a child, but he returned to graduate from Glades Central High in 1977, where he was recognized as Most Athletic of the Year. He later graduated from Florida State University in 1982.

Wilson’s impressive career in public service began with 28 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. Since then, he has dedicated 25 years as a Belle Glade city official, with two decades as mayor. His influence extends statewide, including roles with the Palm Beach County League of Cities and the Florida League of Mayors, and he’s received awards such as the Home Rule Hero Award for his leadership.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mayor Wilson is deeply devoted to his family and faith, serving as a deacon at St. John First Baptist Church. He and his wife, Alicia, have five children and seven grandchildren.

A tireless advocate for Belle Glade, Mayor Wilson continues to shape a brighter future for the community he calls home.

Jennifer Earnest Honored with Community Pride Award

The Glades community proudly recognized Jennifer Earnest with the Community Pride Award at this year’s awards banquet. Known for her dedication, resilience, and advocacy, Jennifer has become a pillar of support through her involvement with the H.E. Hill Foundation and numerous community organizations.

This year, Jennifer spearheaded the first-ever Torry Island BBQ, raising over $60,000 for the Glades Historical Society, and co-chaired the Glades Society Soiree, raising $45,000 for the Boys and Girls Club. Her leadership extends to disaster relief, coordinating aid for North Carolina following recent hurricanes, and she has led relief efforts for six major hurricanes impacting our area.

Jennifer’s civic involvement is extensive, serving with the Belle Glade Rotary, Impact 100, Leadership Glades, and as a board member of the Belle Glade Chamber. Her dedication and passion for the Glades have left a lasting impact on the community.

McDuffie recognized as Agri-Industrial Man of the Year

The Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce proudly recognizes Kenneth W. McDuffie, President and CEO of U.S. Sugar, as the 2024 Agri-Industrial Man of the Year. A visionary leader in agriculture, McDuffie has transformed the sugar industry through innovation and dedication to community. His efforts have made U.S. Sugar one of the most efficient and sustainable agricultural operations in the world. Since joining U.S. Sugar in 1992, McDuffie has championed advancements in technology, including precision agriculture and 24-hour sugarcane harvesting, significantly enhancing productivity and sustainability.

His commitment extends beyond business; under his guidance, U.S. Sugar has become a major supporter of local schools, healthcare, and youth programs. McDuffie, a Clewiston native and FSU alumnus, is deeply involved in community organizations and regional water management efforts, supporting a thriving future for the Glades. He lives in Clewiston with his wife, Melissa, and enjoys family time and supporting local charities.

Lieutenant Shawn Fortune Honored as Firefighter of the Year

At this year’s awards banquet, Lieutenant Shawn Fortune was celebrated as Firefighter of the Year for his dedication, leadership, and unwavering service to the Glades community. Since beginning his career with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in 2006, Shawn has spent 21 years responding to emergencies, from hurricanes to hazardous material incidents. His involvement in training new recruits has equipped countless firefighters with the skills to serve confidently.

Currently leading Rescue 73, Shawn is admired by his team not only for his skills but for his selfless support and commitment. Alongside his wife, Rachael, and their two children, Gracie and Lincoln, Shawn’s family shares his devotion to service.

Deputy S. Scott Named PBSO West Detention Center Deputy of the Year

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office honored Deputy S. Scott from the West Detention Facility in Belle Glade as Deputy of the Year. While serving as part of the Corrections Gang Liaison Unit at the South Florida Fair in January, Deputy Scott demonstrated quick thinking and courage in a challenging situation.

While patrolling the midway, Deputy Scott responded swiftly to a fight involving four individuals. Seeing Deputy Mendez struggling to restrain a suspect who was resisting arrest, Deputy Scott intervened, assisting in handcuffing the individual and preventing further escalation. His actions helped restore order efficiently, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Deputy Scott’s dedication to his role at the West Detention Center and his exemplary actions at the fair have earned him this well-deserved recognition.

Sergeant Precious Pace Honored with Palm Beach State College Impact Award

Palm Beach State College's Belle Glade Campus recognized Sergeant Precious Pace with the prestigious Impact Award for her unwavering dedication to student success, safety, and community engagement. A Glades resident and PBSC employee since 2013, Pace has been a constant source of support for students, particularly those who are underserved. Known for her compassion and commitment to inclusivity, she ensures the campus remains a safe and welcoming environment.

Pace's journey at PBSC reflects her passion for growth and education. She advanced from department roles to a supervisory position, earned her bachelor’s degree as a PBSC Panther alumnus, and even pursued a cosmetology certification to further her entrepreneurial interests. Beyond her job as Campus Safety Sergeant, she plays a vital role in campus safety, co-leading drills, serving on the Executive Dean’s Council, and welcoming students daily.

Her community contributions include organizing the annual Back to School event, supporting over 1,200 local students and families. With a commitment to improving campus processes and mentoring new staff, Sergeant Precious Pace exemplifies the spirit of PBSC’s mission to empower students and create lasting change.

Agent Bernice Johnson Named PBSO Belle Glade Deputy of the Year

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office proudly named Agent Bernice Johnson as the Deputy of the Year for Belle Glade. Joining PBSO in 2021 with prior law enforcement experience, Johnson became the first female officer in the District 13 Street Unit in 2023. Known for her dedication, she conducted over 320 traffic stops, handled 180 service calls, and led investigations that resulted in the removal of four firearms from Belle Glade streets.

Beyond her law enforcement duties, Agent Johnson has made a meaningful impact on youth in the community. She coaches PAL youth basketball, mentors young girls, and helped organize the first Lake Region Teen Summit. Her community spirit and dedication to Belle Glade make her a well-deserved honoree.

Latoya Allen Honored as GEO Corrections Officer of the Year

In a heartfelt ceremony at the annual awards banquet, Correctional Officer Latoya Allen of the South Bay Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility was honored as the GEO Corrections Officer of the Year. Allen, who has been a dedicated member of the facility since 1999, has consistently demonstrated professionalism and dedication in her role as Litigation Officer. Her responsibilities include coordinating the disciplinary hearing process for inmates—a challenging task that she handles with integrity and respect.

“Officer Allen is a valuable asset to our team,” said a representative from the facility. “Her work is respected by both staff and the inmate population, and she truly deserves this recognition.”

Allen's unwavering commitment to her role and her colleagues has made her an exemplary figure within the institution, embodying the values of respect and diligence. Her award serves as a testament to her impact and the high regard in which she is held by her peers and the facility at large.