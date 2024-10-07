Between now and Tuesday, get ready for the storm!

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Over the weekend, I noticed some new residents asking what they should be doing now there is a major hurricane headed our way.
It’s not too late to prepare, but you are running out of time. Local officials say you should have all your hurricane prep completed by Tuesday afternoon.
Get ready to start hunkering down Tuesday night.
Do you plan to stay home during the storm? If so, it’s time to put up the hurricane shelters. Hurricane force winds are not likely to shatter your windows, but objects in the wind could. If you don’t have shutters, consider using plywood.
Do you live in a low-lying area? You can help keep water out of your garage by putting sandbags along the outside of the door. You can get sandbags free from the county. They are available at the Public Works Department Compound, 804 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags, however, if you are a special needs resident and require assistance with sand bags please call 863-763-3514 Monday between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you live in a low-lying area or a mobile home, you might want to consider going to a friend’s house or to a shelter. First, find out which shelters are open. On Tuesday, at 5 p.m. a pet-friendly general population shelter will open at South Elementary, 2468 SW 7th Avenue.
Shelters are not fun. Space is very limited. They are crowded. Going to a shelter should be a last resort. If you do go to a shelter, be sure to take supplies: non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, bedding, medication, change of clothing and supplies for the kids. The kids are likely to quickly get bored, especially if there is a power outage. Consider taking some board games to keep them occupied.
If you take your pet with you to a shelter, it must be in a pet crate. You will also need the pet’s shot records, registration (you can register your pet at the shelter for $5 if you don’t have this), and pet food. If you bring a cat, be sure to bring a litter box.
A special needs shelter for those with special medical needs will also open Tuesday at the Health Department, 1700 N.W, Ninth Avenue. Registration is required in advance.
Other tips:
- If you are not able to obtain any bottled water, just find something to hold water – bottles, pitchers, igloo coolers, etc. to fill.
- If you don’t normally drink a lot of water, you are not likely to drink more water just because a hurricane is raging outside. Stock up on whatever you normally drink. Make sure you do have enough water for coffee and tea.
- Fill your vehicle gas tank before the storm hits.
- Check your flashlights and make sure you have spare batteries.
- If you are planning to eat canned goods when the power is out, make sure you have a manual can opener.
- Do you have a grill? Make sure you have the gas or charcoal to fuel it.
- Outdoor solar lights – the kind used to light walkways – can be brought indoors to provide light during a power outage.
- If you have a generator, test it! Also, make sure you have fuel on hand to run your generator. Also – do not test or use a generator in an enclosed space. The carbon monoxide can kill you!
- Have a fish tank? If the power goes out, so does the air pump. You can save your tropical fish with a battery-operated aerator like those used for live wells on fishing boats.
- What’s in your yard that might wind up flying through a window in high wind? Move the lawn furniture, hanging planters, etc. indoors until the storm passes.
- Have a cooler ready in case the power goes out. Before the storm hits, fill it with ice, drinks and snacks so you won’t have to open your refrigerator door.
- If you have time, do laundry before the storm hits. If the power is out, you might not be able to do laundry for days. If the power doesn’t go out, you won’t regret having clean laundry.
- Before the storm, turn perishable food (such as butter, eggs and milk) into less perishable foods like baked goods. Whether you have storm damage or not, you will still get to enjoy the baked goods. Or you can share them with neighbors and emergency workers.
- If you are on well water and lose electricity you will also lose your water supply (unless you have a generator). In addition to a supply of bottled water for drinking, fill a bathtub or buckets with water that you can use to flush the toilet.
- Livestock – horses and cattle – are generally safest in the pasture. Their natural instincts will kick in. If the wind gets too strong, they will lie down and let it blow over them. If they are in a barn and the structure is damaged or collapses during the storm, they could be trapped or injured.