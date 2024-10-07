Between now and Tuesday, get ready for the storm!

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 4:09 pm

Over the weekend, I noticed some new residents asking what they should be doing now there is a major hurricane headed our way.

It’s not too late to prepare, but you are running out of time. Local officials say you should have all your hurricane prep completed by Tuesday afternoon.

Get ready to start hunkering down Tuesday night.

Do you plan to stay home during the storm? If so, it’s time to put up the hurricane shelters. Hurricane force winds are not likely to shatter your windows, but objects in the wind could. If you don’t have shutters, consider using plywood.

Do you live in a low-lying area? You can help keep water out of your garage by putting sandbags along the outside of the door. You can get sandbags free from the county. They are available at the Public Works Department Compound, 804 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags, however, if you are a special needs resident and require assistance with sand bags please call 863-763-3514 Monday between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you live in a low-lying area or a mobile home, you might want to consider going to a friend’s house or to a shelter. First, find out which shelters are open. On Tuesday, at 5 p.m. a pet-friendly general population shelter will open at South Elementary, 2468 SW 7th Avenue.

Shelters are not fun. Space is very limited. They are crowded. Going to a shelter should be a last resort. If you do go to a shelter, be sure to take supplies: non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, bedding, medication, change of clothing and supplies for the kids. The kids are likely to quickly get bored, especially if there is a power outage. Consider taking some board games to keep them occupied.

If you take your pet with you to a shelter, it must be in a pet crate. You will also need the pet’s shot records, registration (you can register your pet at the shelter for $5 if you don’t have this), and pet food. If you bring a cat, be sure to bring a litter box.

A special needs shelter for those with special medical needs will also open Tuesday at the Health Department, 1700 N.W, Ninth Avenue. Registration is required in advance.

Other tips: