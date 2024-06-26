Beyond ABCs and 123s: The importance of Florida’s early learning programs

Posted Wednesday, June 26, 2024 8:57 am

Courtesy photo

Early learning is about so much more than teaching students their ABCs and 123s. It’s about giving children a strong foundation to start their lives and set them on a path to success.

Florida’s School Readiness and Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) programs are key to this jump start, especially for students from low-income families. This, in turn, helps to create a more equitable society where every child has an opportunity to succeed.

Research has shown that children who participate in high-quality early learning programs have better cognitive, social and emotional development. These programs enhance kindergarten readiness, of course, but also contribute to higher academic performance and graduation rates further down the line, and ultimately better overall life outcomes.

The School Readiness Program offers financial help to families for early education and care. This empowers parents to work or go to school, paving the way for financial independence while setting up their children for success from an early age. This program has been a lifeline for families and has made the transition to kindergarten seamless for thousands of children across Southwest Florida.

VPK, a state-supported early learning program, is free for all 4-year-olds in Florida. Parents should not have to choose between registering their children for an early childhood education program and covering rent, mortgage payments, food and other basic necessities.

Private and public providers offer early learning options, so programs are accessible and flexible to suit different needs. Summer VPK provides up to 300 hours of classroom time, while the regular school-year program provides up to 540 hours of learning time. Classes are capped at 12 students in the summer and 20 during the school year to ensure students receive individualized and small group instruction.

This year’s legislative session resulted in big wins for early learning programs – and families across Florida – with $1.7 billion allocated for early learning programs. One noteworthy achievement was the creation of the School Readiness Plus program, which received $23 million in funding through HB 1267.

School Readiness Plus extends child care subsidies to support additional families so they maintain eligibility if they receive a pay raise that increases their household income. By extending School Readiness eligibility from 85% to 100% of the State Median Income, the program helps parents avoid the “fiscal cliff” in which a slight increase in income can result in families losing all benefits. This supportive framework is crucial for ensuring all children maintain access to quality education.

These legislative updates are monumental. Affordable, high-quality programs allow parents to pursue job opportunities without worrying about the reliability and quality of care for their children. As a result, this stability creates a more productive workforce and strengthens our economy. When our youngest citizens are well-prepared, our whole community thrives.

But we can’t stop here. We need to keep advocating for policies that support kindergarten-ready children, work-ready parents and vibrant communities. The progress we’ve seen in 2024 shows what we can achieve when we work together with a shared vision.

Parents of 4-year-olds: if you haven’t explored Florida’s School Readiness and VPK programs, now is the perfect time. These programs provide your children with the best start while supporting your own professional goals. Visit the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida’s website at ELCofSWFL.org to learn more about eligibility and enrollment or call us at 239-935-6100. Let’s make the most of these new legislative gains and secure a brighter future for our children and ourselves.

About the Author

Melanie Stefanowicz is the CEO for Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida, which provides access to high-quality early education services for children in Lee, Collier, Glades and Hendry counties. Learn more about summer Voluntary Prekindergarten and School Readiness programs at ELCofSWFL.org.