Big Lake area counties have high voter turnout

Big Lake area counties saw high voter turnout for the 2024 General Election on Nov. 5.
Okeechobee County had a 78.81% voter turnout with 16,142 votes cast.
In the Okeechobee County Commission District 5 race, Republican Michael Sumer received 11,885 votes. Democrat Austin Harvey received 3,672 votes.
Three candidates vied for two seats on the Okeechobee City Council. Noel Chandler received 1,192 votes. Monica Clark received 933 votes. James Gamiotea received 730 votes.
In Hendry County 82.5% of registered voters participated in the election.
In the Clewiston City Commission race, three seats were on the ballot. James Pittman received 1,380 votes. Mali Soto Gardner received 1,123 votes. Jason Williams received 1,141 votes. Greg Thompson received 747 votes. Roly Gonzalez received 641 votes
Glades County had 76% of registered voters participating in the election.
In the Glades County Commission District 5 race, Republican Tim Stanley received 4,044 votes. Kevin Flanagan (no party affiliation) received 1,004 votes.