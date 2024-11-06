Big Lake area counties have high voter turnout

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/6/24

Big Lake area counties saw high voter turnout for the 2024 General Election on Nov. 5.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Big Lake area counties have high voter turnout

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Big Lake area counties saw high voter turnout for the 2024 General Election on Nov. 5.

Okeechobee County had a 78.81% voter turnout with 16,142 votes cast.

In the Okeechobee County Commission District 5 race, Republican Michael Sumer received 11,885 votes. Democrat Austin Harvey received 3,672 votes.

Three candidates vied for two seats on the Okeechobee City Council. Noel Chandler received 1,192 votes. Monica Clark received 933 votes. James Gamiotea received 730 votes.

 In Hendry County 82.5% of registered voters participated in the election.

In the Clewiston City Commission race, three seats were on the ballot.  James Pittman received 1,380 votes. Mali Soto Gardner received 1,123 votes.  Jason Williams received 1,141 votes. Greg Thompson received 747 votes. Roly Gonzalez received 641 votes

Glades County had 76% of registered voters participating in the election.

In the Glades County Commission District 5 race, Republican Tim Stanley received 4,044 votes. Kevin Flanagan (no party affiliation) received 1,004 votes.

election

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Hendry and Glades County voters turn out for election

Tuesday is Election Day

Early voting starts Oct. 21 in Okeechobee

Early voting starts Oct. 21

x