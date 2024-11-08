Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Carol Marker

Posted Friday, November 8, 2024 4:41 pm

Carol Marker is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Special Olympics North America (SONA) Tournament on Oct. 17.

Marker was crowned the women’s national champion in Special Olympics in Tennis at the tournament. It’s the third consecutive title she’s earned at the SONA tournament. She’s previously also won a state title in swimming and bowling this year.

Maker has previously been recognized as Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance with the Okeechobee High School Brahman tennis team and the Okeechobee Special Olympics team.

Carol has been diagnosed with autism but hasn’t let that define her or stop her from achieving her goals. In 2021 she decided to try out for tennis after only playing it for a few months and made the Brahman team. That year she brought home a silver medal after competing in a tennis tournament in the state's Special Olympic competition. She fought her way to the championship match and lost to a very experienced tennis player but not before taking her to a three-set tiebreaker.

She’s gone on now to claim the gold medal for three consecutive years.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@iniusa.org or visit southcentralfloridalife.com/athlete.