Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Preslynn Baker

Posted Tuesday, October 29, 2024 11:20 am

Moore Haven High School senior Preslynn Baker is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance with the Lady Terrier varsity volleyball team.

Baker currently leads the Lady Terriers in aces with 62 this season. She has 95 digs, 91 kills, and leads the team in assists with 284.

The Lady Terriers are 13-2 headed into the last few games of the regular season and look like they’re ready to make a playoff run. Moore Haven last lost a game way back on Aug. 29 when they had a close 3-2 defeat to Okeechobee. Following that loss, they put together an 11-game win streak.

Moore Haven finished with a 10-2 record in the regular season last year. They’ve already bested that record this year. The Lady Terriers were knocked out in the playoffs last season by Southwest Florida Christian. Southwest is a powerhouse team, finishing with 21 wins last year and advancing to the regional semifinals. And they’ll be another test for the Lady Terriers in the playoffs again this year.

Baker has also earned an honor from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) this season. She was named the 2024 Rural Player of the Year by FACA. The Glades County School District highlighted that achievement, saying that Baker earned the award by showcasing not only her athletic prowess but her unwavering commitment to the sport of volleyball.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@iniusa.org or visit southcentralfloridalife.com/athlete.