Big Lake Missions Outreach and partners to hold annual Bike Toy Run

The money raised from this event will go toward the 30th annual Toy Drive.

OKEECHOBEE — Big Lake Missions Outreach along with F.O.E. Riders and Reno’s Motorcycle Service is sponsoring their annual Bike Toy Run to benefit local children in our area.

The money raised from this event will go toward the 30th annual Toy Drive. Donations for the ride can be made in cash or check (make checks out to Big Lake Missions Outreach.

Bikers will meet at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department located at 504 NW 4th St. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. Leaving promptly at 9 a.m. for a 3 hour ride through Highlands County. Upon returning to Okeechobee, they will gather at the Cypress Hut FOE #4509 located at 1401 US 441 SE for a BBQ lunch.

For information, call Roy Reno at 863-634-2275 or Brad Stark at 863-634-0651

