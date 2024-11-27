Big Lake Missions Outreach seeking gifts for 30th Annual Toy Drive

Big Lake Missions Outreach is sponsoring their 30th Annual Toy Drive for their clients, underprivileged children....
OKEECHOBEE — Big Lake Missions Outreach is sponsoring their 30th Annual Toy Drive for their clients, underprivileged children in Okeechobee County. Big Lake Missions does screen their families.
The unwrapped gifts are to be wrapped by the parents and placed under the tree for Christmas morning.
They are in need of gifts for boys and girls, newborn to 17 years old.
Items may be gifts, gift cards or checks made out to Big Lake Missions and they will do the shopping for you. Pick-up and receipts available upon request.
Individuals or groups may adopt-a-family (early request please).
Absolute last day for sign up to receive toys is December 10.
For information, call 863-763-5725.