Big Lake Missions Outreach seeking gifts for 30th Annual Toy Drive

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/27/24

Big Lake Missions Outreach is sponsoring their 30th Annual Toy Drive for their clients, underprivileged children....

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Big Lake Missions Outreach seeking gifts for 30th Annual Toy Drive

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Big Lake Missions Outreach is sponsoring their 30th Annual Toy Drive for their clients, underprivileged children in Okeechobee County. Big Lake Missions does screen their families.

The unwrapped gifts are to be wrapped by the parents and placed under the tree for Christmas morning.

They are in need of gifts for boys and girls, newborn to 17 years old.

Items may be gifts, gift cards or checks made out to Big Lake Missions and they will do the shopping for you. Pick-up and receipts available upon request.

Individuals or groups may adopt-a-family (early request please).

Absolute last day for sign up to receive toys is December 10.

For information, call 863-763-5725.

toy drive, big lake missions outreach, gifts

Comments

Other items that may interest you

United Way and partners hand out over 850 turkeys & …

Get pictures with Santa

Okeechobee Library seeks donations for Christmas Drive

Big Lake Missions Outreach and partners to hold annual …

x