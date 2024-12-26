Bird flu found in chickens, cows and cats

Posted Thursday, December 26, 2024 1:02 pm

Bird flu continues to be a problem for poultry farms in the United States, and has spread to some dairy cattle, big cats and humans.

While human cases are rare and usually mild, on Dec. 18, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced a human patient was hospitalized with a severe case of the avian influenza virus in Louisiana. The CDC determined the patient had been exposed to sick and dead animals in backyard poultry flocks.

No person-to-person spread of the virus has been detected.

According to the CDC, since April 2024, there have been a total of 61 reported human cases of bird flu reported in the United States. Thirty-eight cases were linked to exposure to dairy herds and 21 to poultry farms. The exposure source for the two remaining cases is unknown.

Since 2022, the virus has been detected in more than 200 mammals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the CDC, “The best way to prevent H5 bird flu is to avoid exposure whenever possible. Infected birds shed avian influenza A viruses in their saliva, mucous, and feces. Other infected animals may shed avian influenza A viruses in respiratory secretions and other bodily fluids (e.g., in unpasteurized cow milk or 'raw milk').”

On Dec. 25, USA Today reported that avian influenza was responsible for the deaths of 20 wild cats – including cougars, bobcats and African servals -- at a wildlife sanctuary in Washington State.

Nationwide, a brand of cat food was recalled after it was discovered it was contaminated with bird flu. Northwest Naturals Feline Turkey Recipe cat food was recalled on Dec. 24 after the death of a house cat in Oregon was linked to eating the contaminated food.

CDC warns that cats that are allowed outdoors could contract the virus from infected birds. While the risk to humans is low, humans could be exposed to the virus if they come in contact with an infected cat’s saliva or feces.

A multistate outbreak of H5N1 in dairy cattle was first reported in March 2024. No cattle deaths have been reported from the virus. Cattle recover on their own. USDA does not expect the bird flu cases in cattle to affect the food supply.

According to the CDC, milk from infected cows is safe to drink if it has been pasteurized. The CDC warns against drinking raw milk.

People who work with poultry and cattle are at the most risk of infection.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the bird flu vary and include conjunctivitis-like eye issues (redness, itching and discharge), cough, headache, runny nose, fever, sore throat, body aches and shortness of breath.

According to the CDC, the virus has been detected in 125,554,992 wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry and backyard or hobbyist flocks since 2022.