Blood donations critical in fight against cancer

Posted Friday, January 3, 2025 11:56 pm

The road to recovery for cancer patients can be a long and challenging journey, requiring not only medical treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation or surgery but also an ongoing need for supportive therapies, in particular blood transfusions.

Each January, the American Red Cross celebrates National Blood Donor Month to recognize the lifesaving contribution of blood and platelet donors – and raise awareness of the critical need for such donations.

That need is particularly acute each winter, when seasonal illnesses, inclement weather and holiday travel create an annual donation shortfall.

As it stands, just 3% of the U.S. population donates blood each year – despite 65% of the population being eligible to do so. Additionally, just 12% of blood donations come from individuals in communities of color.

And while donations from those aged 65 and older increased 40% between 2019 and 2021, that increase also highlights the need for focused recruitment efforts on younger generations. Compare those participation rates to the ongoing demand: every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

The role of blood in cancer treatment

Cancer treatments, especially chemotherapy and radiation, cause significant damage to the body’s blood cells. While these treatments work by targeting fast-growing cancer cells, they also affect other rapidly dividing cells, including those in the bone marrow, where blood cells are produced.

That can lead to low levels of red blood cells, known as anemia; white blood cells, or neutropenia; and platelets (thrombocytopenia), which leaves cancer patients vulnerable to fatigue, infections and bleeding complications.

As a result, many cancer patients require regular blood transfusions. That can include red blood cell transfusions to help patients with anemia, platelet transfusions for patients whose bone marrow is unable to produce enough platelets; and white blood cell transfusions to help boost the immune system.

While blood cell transfusions assist patients in need of a wide range of care, from emergency surgeries to women in labor, more than a quarter of the U.S. blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Among platelet transfusion recipients, nearly half have a type of cancer that affects the blood, bone marrow or lymph nodes.

How you can help

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. A blood donation takes about one hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes 8-10 minutes. Each blood and platelet donation, in turn, can save the lives of as many as three people.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required. Individuals who are 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are generally eligible to donate.

That said, some health conditions may require potential donors to defer, such as those who recently had surgery, received their own transfusion or were pregnant within the previous six weeks.

For cancer patients interested in donating blood, your eligibility depends on the type of cancer and your treatment history. If you had leukemia or lymphoma, including Hodgkin’s disease and other cancers of the blood, you’re not eligible to donate.

However, other types of cancer won’t preclude donations as long as the cancer has been treated successfully, and it has been at least 12 months since treatment was completed - and there has been no cancer recurrence in this time.

Lower risk, in-situ cancers, including squamous or basal cell cancers of the skin that have been completely removed and healed, do not require a 12-month waiting period.

Kathy Tolentino is executive director of the Fort Myers-based Partners in Care Foundation. To learn more, visit yourpartnersincare.org