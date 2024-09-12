Bloodhound hit with BB

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/12/24

A bloodhound was injured when he was accidentally hit by a BB gun recently.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Man tricks real estate company into listing land he …

School bus accidentally hits mechanic in bus garage

Lawn maintenance man attacked while working

Man tells 911 he was threatened with a knife

x