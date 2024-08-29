Boat parade to take place on Sept. 14

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/29/24

It's nearly time for the Flag Wave Boat Parade to support local, state and federal candidates.

OKEECHOBEE —  It's nearly time for the Flag Wave Boat Parade to support local, state and federal candidates. 

This parade is hosted by the Okeechobee Republican and the Republican Club of Lake Okeechobee.

Participants are to meet on Taylor Creek by Burger King at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. 

The parade will proceed slowly along Taylor Creek to Nubbins Slough. 

For more information, call Susan Hendershot at 863-801-1419, Jim Craig at 574-249-9495 or Alicia LaChance at 207-713-3720.

For those who need flags, a large assortment is available for a donation of $10 each.

