Boat ramp closed

The S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County is temporarily closed to navigation for repairs until further notice. The boat lock will re-open as soon as possible.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.
Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.