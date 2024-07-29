Bowman assumes command of USACE, Jacksonville District

Posted Monday, July 29, 2024 12:10 pm

JACKSONVILLE — Col. Brandon L. Bowman assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, during a Change of Command ceremony held July 26 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Jacoby Symphony Hall.

As Jacksonville District Commander, Bowman assumes responsibility for Florida’s federal development of water resources. Jacksonville District’s annual program exceeds $800 million. It includes the USACE’s largest ecosystem restoration project - America’s Everglades, the nation’s most extensive regulatory program, and the largest federal coastal program in the United States.

“I am incredibly humbled to join this outstanding district full of dedicated Department of the Army Civilians and the team of Federal, Tribal, State and Local partners here in Florida, said Bowman. “Whether ecosystem restoration, flood risk management, or waterway and harbor navigation, the Jacksonville District will continue to partner and work with you to deliver projects that solve these complex engineering problems.”

Prior to joining the Jacksonville District, Bowman served as Operations Officer (G3), Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Engineer School; Commander of the 5th Engineer; Battalion; Command Engineer of the 1st Capabilities Integration Group (Airborne); and Facility Program Manager for the White House Military Office.

The Change of Command is a traditional ceremony that is rich in symbolism and military heritage. Passing the colors from the departing commander to the incoming commander emphasizes the continuity of leadership and unit identity despite changes in individual authority. The ceremony also symbolizes the passage of responsibility from the departing commander to his successor.