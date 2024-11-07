Brahman Band secures straight superiors at districts 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/7/24

The Okeechobee High School Brahman Band earned a straight superior rating at the Florida Bandmasters Association District 13 Marching Performance Assessment

The Brahman Band getting ready before their performance at the Florida Bandmasters Association District 13 Marching Performance Assessment. [Photo courtesy Brahman Band]
JENSEN BEACH- The Okeechobee High School Brahman Band earned a straight superior rating at the Florida Bandmasters Association District 13 Marching Performance Assessment on Oct. 26. 

Thirteen marching bands and a total of 1,228 students performed at the Florida Bandmasters Association Assessment in Jensen Beach. The bands are judged on different aspects of their shows, including visuals, music, auxiliary, and percussion. Six judges grade the bands on a scale that ranges from superior for the highest ranking followed by excellent, good, fair, and poor. 

All six judges graded the Brahman Band’s performance as superior. 

Seniors from the OHS Brahman Band before Okeechobee's game against Clewiston. [Photo courtesy Brahman Band]
Seniors from the OHS Brahman Band before Okeechobee's game against Clewiston. [Photo courtesy Brahman Band]

The Brahman Band will be performing their competitive show at OHS one more time before they head to Jupiter to compete in the Florida Marching Band Championship. The show, titled ‘Of Sand and Stone’, will be performed at Brahman Stadium on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission or parking. But the Band program does encourage guests to bring cash for concessions or to purchase a show shirt. 

Okeechobee finished fifth in state in their class last year at the Florida Marching Band Championship. They’ll try to beat that impressive showing this year when they travel to Jupiter High School on Nov. 16.  

Comments

