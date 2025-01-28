Brahman football team host awards banquet 

The Okeechobee High School Brahman football program hosted their annual awards banquet on Jan. 14 in the OHS cafeteria.
OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Brahman football program hosted their annual awards banquet on Jan. 14 in the OHS cafeteria. Family and friends gathered to recognize the accomplishments of the Brahman players made throughout their mst recent season.
William Crum and Thomas Crum were selected as this year’s Golden Helmet Award recipients. The Brahman Award went to Tucker Rogers, while the Purple and Gold Award went to Andre Luis Santiago and AJ Dariano.
Nathan Pfennig was awarded the Defensive MVP Award at the banquet for his play for Okeechobee. He had 67 total tackles this year in ten games played, including six tackles for loss.
Previous Big Lake Athlete of the Week winner Jaleik Brifil was awarded the Offensive MVP Award. Brifil led the Brahmans with 1141 yards rushing and six touchdowns this season. Brifil was also an All-District Selection at running back for the Brahmans. John Immerfall earned the Special Team MVP, with 18 kickoffs for Okeechobee for a total of 529 yards.
The Brahmans had seven nominees for the All-District team, including Andre Luis Santiago, Tucker Rogers, Christopher Pineda, William Crum, Thomas Crum, Fred Hill and Matthew May.