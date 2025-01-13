Breastfeeding classes to be held in Hendry County

Posted 1/13/25

Milky Way Breastfeeding and Chestfeeding Resources will be offering breastfeeding classes...

HENDRY COUNTY — Milky Way Breastfeeding and Chestfeeding Resources will be offering breastfeeding classes this year in Hendry County.

Classes in Clewiston will be available at the Clewiston Public Library
120 W. Osceola Ave., Clewiston
Fourth Wednesday of the Month

From 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Classes in LaBelle will be available at the Barron Library
461 N. Main St., LaBelle
Second Tuesday of the Month

From 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Please call Maria P. Richter at 863-332-3405.

