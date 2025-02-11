Brighton Field Days set for Feb. 13-16

Posted Tuesday, February 11, 2025 4:09 pm

The Brighton Field Day festival is planned this weekend at Seminole Reservation Brighton, on Reservation Road (CR-721) in Glades County.

Brighton Field Day started in 1938, as a Day of Fun organized by Brighton Day School teachers William and Edith Boehmer.

The Boehmers came to Glades County in 1938 to open the first school on the reservation. The original Field Days were only for the Seminoles and included pie eating contests, horse races and other games. They also had clothing contests for babies, women and men.

Over the years, the Field Days were opened to the public and other Native American Tribes were invited to participate. The celebration now includes arts and crafts displays, Native dancing, wild animal shows, a PRCA rodeo and concerts.

The 2025 Brighton Field Days are Feb. 13-15. PRCA Rodeo competitions are 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Sunday festival will include an Xtreme Bulls competition at 3 p.m.

The Saturday festival will feature a parade at 10 a.m. and evening concerts with Will Mosley and Brantley Gilbert.

Brighton Day School closed in 1954, when Seminole students were allowed to enroll in public schools in Okeechobee County. The Boehmers continued to work with the Tribe in other capacities. Mr. Boehmer served as Educational Field Agent and Community Services Officer. Mrs. Boehmer worked with tribal crafters to establish the Seminole Arts & Crafts Guild.

The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum has a collection of more than 2,000 photos taken by Mr. Boehmer.

For Field Days tickets and more information, go online to brightonfieldday.com.