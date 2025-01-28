Brilyn Capling named to University of Alabama Fall 2024 Deans List

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 1/28/25

Brilyn Capling was named to The University of Alabama Deans List...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Brilyn Capling named to University of Alabama Fall 2024 Deans List

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

TUSCALOOSA, AL -- Brilyn Capling of LaBelle was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Fall Semester 2024.

A total of 14,631 students enrolled Fall Semester 2024 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

barilyn capling, deans list

Comments

Other items that may interest you

EES students rewarded with popcorn dance party

NES Literacy Week was a success

MHMHS rewards with s’mores

UES celebrates Literacy Week

x