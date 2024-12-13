Calling agricultural and natural resources experts to participate in strategic positioning session

Posted Friday, December 13, 2024 1:37 pm

FORT PIERCE — Mark Kistler requests the region’s agricultural and natural resources representatives to attend a strategic positioning session to impart their observations on the important topics.

The session is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the University of Florida/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center (IRREC) at 2199 South Rock Road in Fort Pierce. The UF center is accessed off Kings Highway, about a mile from the Florida Turnpike exit at Okeechobee Road and the Interstate 95 Okeechobee Road exit in Fort Pierce.

“We are in the midst of strategic planning to align our work with the region’s agricultural industry and those who work with natural resources protection,” said Kistler, director for IRREC. “We seek input from those who deeply understand both industries so that we may conduct research relevant to their immediate needs.”

The IRREC team embarked on a transformational re-envisioning journey led by Kistler last month. A Florida native and seasoned leader in stakeholder relations and agricultural education, Kistler was recently honored with an Honorary American FFA Degree during the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kistler leads 12 faculty members, postdoctoral research associates, visiting scientists, graduate students who pursue master’s and doctoral degrees, and more than 50 staff members. The center is part of UF’s statewide effort to lead agricultural and natural resource protection through research, extension, and education. Research at IRREC involves crop production, invasive species management, aquaculture, soil and water science, and sustainability.

Kistler brings over 36 years of experience in strategic planning and educational program development, and according to FFA leaders, Kistler’s talents have risen to a national level. Kistler’s career trajectory includes roles as an Extension director and agent for three of Florida’s counties, professor at the Texas Tech University, University of Florida, North Carolina State University and Dean for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

In his initial months with IRREC, Kistler structured and launched this strategic planning effort, appointed new advisory committee members, and formed a vision for the center’s next five years. Kistler recruited new members to the board to oversee its success as a regional leader with worldwide research collaborations.

For more than 75 years, IRREC faculty, stakeholders, staff, and students have continued an unwavering commitment to the community we serve. That commitment is to provide cutting-edge research, teaching, Extension, and outreach efforts that address regional and state needs for our agricultural and natural resources communities. Due to encroachment from increasing development, coupled with the region’s heritage agricultural industry issues and their interface with our natural resources, there is tremendous opportunity, Kistler said.

“Join us to harness the opportunity and position IRREC as the leader in agricultural production, research, Extension, and thought leadership,” Kistler said. “We aim to direct our efforts, confront emerging agricultural, environmental, economic, and societal issues, and develop a strategic response with next-generation solutions.”

Kistler’s assistant, Evelyn Ramirez, asks that those interested in participating RSVP as refreshments and light food will be served. To enroll in the session, contact Evelyn Ramirez at 772-468-3922. Registrants may also reach Ramirez by email at evelyn.ramirez@ufl.edu.