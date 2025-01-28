Calling all Florida Photographers: Enter the Audubon Photography Awards

Posted Tuesday, January 28, 2025 2:59 pm

TALLAHASSEE – The National Audubon Society invites photographers and videographers to enter the 2025 Audubon Photography Awards, now open to submissions until March 5, 2025, at noon Eastern Time. Judges will award eight prizes to residents of the U.S. and Canada, including the new Birds Without Borders Prize and Conservation Prize, along with the Grand Prize, Birds in Landscapes Prize, Youth Prize, Plants for Birds Prize, Female Bird Prize, and Video Prize.

Now in its sixteenth year, the Audubon Photography Awards is expanding to welcome photography and video submissions from Chile and Colombia. Many vulnerable birds migrate between Canada and the U.S. and these vibrant countries. Audubon works to protect these birds from the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss by coordinating efforts across multiple regions to ensure their survival year-round. With the expanded scope and new prizes, the Audubon Photography Awards will highlight how birds bring people together across geographies and ecosystems, all while continuing to showcase the stunning imagery that bird lovers have come to expect.

2025 Contest Prizes:

• Grand Prize: $5,000 USD

• Video Prize: $2,500 USD



• Female Bird Prize: $1,500 USD• Plants for Birds Prize: $1,500 USD• Birds Without Borders Prize: $1,500 USD• Birds in Landscapes Prize: $1,500 USD• Conservation Prize: $1,500 USD•• Youth Prize: Six days at Audubon’s Hog Island Audubon Camp for Teens during the 2026 season

Winners will be featured in the Fall 2025 issue of Audubon magazine. Select photos and videos will also be featured in digital galleries promoted on Audubon's website and social channels throughout the year. For inspiration, check out the 2024 Audubon Photography Awards winners.

The contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years of age or older as of the date of the submission. Audubon encourages ethical bird photography and videography. Photos and videos that do not adhere to Audubon’s Guide to Ethical Bird Photography and Videography will be disqualified.

Entry is $15 per image or video for individuals in the U.S. and Canada. No payment is required for submissions to the Youth division for entrants who are 13 to 17 years of age.

Visit the U.S. and Canada contest page for official rules, details on prizes and judges, and frequently asked questions.