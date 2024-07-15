Caloosa Humane Society seeks forever homes for pets

Special to Caloosa Belle Independent
Posted 7/15/24

The Caloosa Humane Society has a mix of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of loving families!

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Caloosa Humane Society seeks forever homes for pets

Posted
Special to Caloosa Belle Independent

The Caloosa Humane Society has a mix of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of loving families! Come find your fur baby! The Caloosa Humane Society, Inc. is a not-for-profit, 501 (c)(3) status organization that receives no federal, state, or local funding and relies on donations, bequests and fundraising events. The shelter, 1200 Pratt Blvd in LaBelle is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call 863-675-0997. [Photos courtesy of Caloosa Humane Society]

humane society, pets, cats, dogs, puppies, kitten, adopt

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Humane Society seeks forever homes for pets

Humane Society seeks forever homes for pets

Caloosa Humane Society presents Pets of the Week

Caloosa Humane Society presents Pets of the Week

x