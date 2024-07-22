Caloosa Humane Society seeks forever homes for pets

The Caloosa Humane Society has a mix of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of loving families!
LABELLE — The Caloosa Humane Society has a mix of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of loving families! Come find your fur baby! The Caloosa Humane Society, Inc. is a not-for-profit, 501 (c)(3) status organization that receives no federal, state, or local funding and relies on donations, bequests and fundraising events. The shelter, 1200 Pratt Blvd in LaBelle is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call 863-675-0997. [Photos courtesy of Caloosa Humane Society]