Car hits man who was trying to retrieve trash bag

LABELLE — A 61-year-old Alva man was killed in an accident on State Road 80 on Monday, Feb. 17.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occurred at 6:17 p.m. on SR 80, west of Grandma Grove.
A Ram pickup truck with a trailer was westbound on SR 80 when a trash bag flew off the trailer. The driver pulled onto the shoulder, partially blocking the inside lane, with hazard lights flashing.
A passenger in the truck, a 61-year-old Alva man, got out of the truck to retrieve the garbage bag.
A Toyota sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Fort Myers woman, was also westbound on SR 80. According to the FHP report, the Toyota failed to move over as it approached the stopped truck and trailer.
The front of the sedan collided with the trailer, the passenger side mirror on the truck and the Alva man.
The injured man was transported via Bay-Flite to Gulf Coast Medical Center. He died later that evening at the hospital.
According to the FHP report, the Toyota driver and the pickup truck driver (a 61-year-old Lehigh Acres man) were not injured.
The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate this traffic crash.