Car show & concert planned in October

Posted Monday, July 8, 2024 4:07 pm

OKEECHOBEE – “Trash the Classics” a weekend event including car shows, concerts and more is planned Oct. 5 and 6 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.

“We are more than a car show, we are a group of fun-loving car enthusiasts who love dogs and good music,” explained Ashley Austin.

Trash the Classics is a rat rod and hot rod brand that accepts all builds, no matter the style, she explained. The October show will have live music all weekend long on an outdoor stage, featuring Bryan Malpass, Papa Wheelee and more.

“We encourage event goers to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor stage. Saturday, the outdoor stage will host a Pinup Contest, Tattoo Contest and Beard/Mustache Contest all hosted by Miss Rayzen Hell, an international published pinup model from South Carolina. On Sunday, the outdoor stage will host a dog costume contest. So bring your furry friends, well behaved pets are welcome all weekend long,” Austin explained.

Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., a VIP concert will feature Jamie Ray, The LACS, and a headliner who will be announced in August.

Car show participants will be free to come and go all weekend long, which means they can cruise the town for lunch.

There will also be a kid zone for the children to also join in on the fun, wrist bands for endless bounce houses will be available for purchase at the event.

Craft Alley will bring shopping of all kinds of goods. Vendor spots are available.

“We really want this event to be something that the town looks forward to,” said Austin. “My hope is local businesses will jump on board and utilize this event to help their business prosper.”

For more information and tickets, visit www.trashtheclassics.com. For every ticket purchased, the event will be supporting our Okeechobee Cadets, who will be assisting with traffic control. Spectator parking is free.

Free vendor spots are available to local nonprofit organizations. For information, email info@trashtheclassics.com.