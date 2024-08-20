Carbonxt secures $159,000 in funding for water remediation project

Posted Tuesday, August 20, 2024 12:15 pm

GAINESVILLE — Florida focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that it has been awarded a US$159,000 research grant by the Florida state government to advance a groundbreaking water remediation study aimed at combatting the negative impacts of algae growth on coastal communities.

The research initiative will be conducted in conjunction with Mote Marine Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit marine research institution based in Florida. The program has been designed with the aim of reducing and eradicating excessive algal bloom growth in water systems using innovative adsorption technologies, including activated carbon products manufactured by Carbonxt.

Specifically, the research program will target the harmful Karenia brevis (K. brevis) algae, a significant threat to the Gulf Coast of Florida. The toxins associated with K. brevis algae are the primary cause of Florida’s battle with Red Tide, which in 2018 cost the state US$2.8 billion of tourist revenue following a ‘Red Tide event’ which affected Florida and the US gulf coast.

Funding for the program will be allocated in accordance with Florida Statutes which were signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in June 2019. The government initiative is an independent and coordinated effort among public and private research entities to develop prevention, control, and mitigation technologies to address the impacts of red tide on coastal environments and communities in Florida.

In partnership with Mote Marine, Carbonxt aims to build on years of research in the field to pelletize new environmentally friendly algicides combined with activated carbon. In a recently published study in the Florida Water Resources Journal, prior research from the partnership between Carbonxt and Mote Marine found that a combination of activated carbon, flavonoid and luteolin showed effectiveness in treated algal blooms at a laboratory scale. With the approval for this research grant, the two organisations aim to build on their findings from research conducted to-date. In particular, the pelletisation aspect is critical to make the technology deployable across wide beachfront areas. Once developed, the AC pellet has the potential to eliminate algal growth and adsorb relevant toxins.