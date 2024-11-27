Career Day was a big success at LES

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 11/27/24

LaBelle Elementary School thanks all the presenters that came out to share their careers with our students.

LABELLE — LaBelle Elementary School thanks all the presenters that came out to share their careers with our students. Here are a few of the presenters with their tour guides and students. A big thank you to all the hard work Lauren O’Connell and the career day committee for putting on another successful career day. To view a lot more photos, visit facebook.com/LaBelleElementary [Photo courtesy LaBelle Elementary School]

