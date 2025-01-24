CCKids is trying to make it easier for young people leaving foster care

Posted Friday, January 24, 2025 1:29 pm

STUART – The housing market is tough everyone, but it’s especially difficult for young people just trying to get a start in the world – especially for those leaving the foster care system.

That’s why Communities Connected for Kids, the organization that oversees the child-welfare community in Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast, created the position of housing specialist in 2024. The position is one of three in the state of Florida, funded as part of a three-year grant and pilot program by the state Department of Children and Families.

“We received this grant because affordable housing has been recognized as a major crisis on the Treasure Coast,” said Caryn Toole, director for CCKids’ Road to Success program, which prepares teens and young people in foster care for independence.

Frank Avilla was hired to the position in the fall of 2024. As housing specialist, he is responsible for serving young adults transitioning out of foster care by focusing on building community relationships, identifying affordable, safe and community housing and exploring new and existing fund sources to support future housing initiatives.

He has a long history of partnership building on the Treasure Coast, having worked 10 years for Children’s Home Society as adoptions marketing specialist and for seven years at Hibiscus Children’s Center as director of the organization’s Career Pathways to Independence program.

“I have a passion to help meet the basic, and sometimes complex, needs of our young adults as they age out of the state foster care system,” Avilla said. “To be able to assist them in securing safe and affordable housing while they're still trying to find themselves in this world is incredibly rewarding to me."

If you would like more information about how you can help – including information about becoming a host home – please email Avilla at Frank.Avilla@cckids.net.