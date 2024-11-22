Celebrating the first-ever Catch a Florida Memory Grand Slam Master Angler

Posted Friday, November 22, 2024 3:03 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is excited to celebrate Catch a Florida Memory’s first-ever Grand Slam Master Angler – Gregg Lewis! The pursuit of this monumental achievement first began in 2020, when Lewis joined FWC’s saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory. Over the past four years, Lewis systematically achieved all eight of the Grand Slams available for adult participants. This journey required dedication, skill and unwavering passion for the sport.

To complete this exceptional feat, Lewis emphasized the importance of doing your own research but also getting help in areas that might not be your strong suit. “Research is as important as fishing. You've got to know where the best chance of catching the fish is, what time of year, what phase of the moon, what water conditions, etc.”

Of course, luck also plays a role. Lewis completed some slams on the first try, while others took years to achieve, such as the Shoreline Grand Slam. Initially thought to be one of the easiest, the Shoreline Grand Slam turned out to be quite the challenge due to the time of year required to catch sheepshead and pompano together. After attempting it multiple times since 2021; a perfectly timed plan, three different fishing locations and a bit of luck, Capt. Brandon Connor helped make it happen for Lewis in 2024.

This was not the only slam that had Lewis putting in extra effort. To achieve the Reefs and Rubble Grand Slam and the Near Shore Grand Slam, he devised an intricate plan that spanned several locations and species. From Destin to Jacksonville then back to the Panhandle in 48 hours, the quest for the Reef and Rubble Grand Slam and the Near Shore Grand Slam was a testament to Lewis’s determination and skill. Despite setbacks and challenges, success was achieved, demonstrating Lewis’ true passion for angling. Lewis’ final catch of this quest was that of an elusive tripletail in Apalachicola.

Achieving Grand Slam Master Angler status requires not only passion but also persistence. Lewis shared, “You need to realize that it is going to take a long time and you’re going to have to burn some gas. It really helps that I was retired.” A fine line exists between a hobby and an obsession, and for Lewis, he admits that line was certainly toed in achieving this monumental milestone.

Beyond recognition, the most meaningful aspect of participating in the program has been the diverse fishing experiences. Lewis stated, “I have 62 of the 70 fish on my Saltwater Fish Life List and 10 of the 30 fish on the Reel Big Fish list. I’ve learned how to fish for swordfish during the day and at night, and deep drop for queen snappers. I’ve fished all over Florida and used a lot of different fishing techniques.”

Jessica McCawley, Division Director of Marine Fisheries Management, shared her excitement on this landmark achievement: “Gregg Lewis’s accomplishment highlights Florida’s exceptional fishing opportunities and the vital role of conservation. Programs like Catch a Florida Memory celebrate anglers, while promoting sustainable fishing practices that protect Florida’s unparalleled marine resources.”

Ultimately, this journey highlights not just an unprecedented milestone, but also the spirit of the Catch a Florida Memory program. It’s about the thrill of the pursuit, seeing the beauty of Florida’s waters and the joy of knowing that what you’re doing is good for conservation by targeting a diversity of species. Here's to celebrating the FWC's first Grand Slam Master Angler, Gregg Lewis, and inspiring many more to come. With this achievement, Lewis will be taking home a prize bundle that includes fish metal art of one of his slams from The Metal Edge, a rod and reel combo from Florida Sport Fishing and Temple Fork Outfitters, a custom fishing shirt from The Florida Nomad and other cool prizes.

Are you ready to make your own memories and possibly become the next Grand Slam Master Angler? Get involved today by visiting Catch a Florida Memory and start your fishing adventure today.