Centex Homes to hold Grand Opening of Caloosa Cove on January 11

Posted Thursday, December 26, 2024 10:10 am

LABELLE — Homebuyers will soon discover the desirable location and new-construction homes at Caloosa Cove, a gated community of 137 solidly built single-family homes in LaBelle by Centex. Centex Homes, a division of Pulte Homes, is celebrating the community’s grand opening, complete with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, giveaways and tours of professionally decorated model homes Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Caloosa Cove is located off Ben Moore Road just 20 miles east of Fort Myers. Presales are already underway, giving buyers an early choice of first-released homesites, many overlooking large lakes.

“We are excited to introduce homebuyers to the charming neighborhood and solid new home construction offered at Caloosa Cove,” said Josh Graeve, Southwest Florida division president for PulteGroup. “For the charm of LaBelle combined with the convenient location and amazing value at Caloosa Cove, the community is already gaining a lot of excitement and interest from both families and empty nester buyers. The low-maintenance living with no community development district fees also appeals to all.”

Grand opening guests will be the first to preview Caloosa Cove’s two fully furnished model homes highlighting Centex’s innovative consumer-first plans, many of which include four bedrooms, sliding glass doors to covered lanais and open-concept floor plans blending gathering rooms, café dining areas and kitchens. Homes also feature impact glass standard, kitchens with islands and pantry closets, point-of-use storage such as linen closets, and walk-in closets and private bathrooms in owner’s suites.

Caloosa Cove’s five floor plan options span 1,256 to 2,203 square feet of air-conditioned living space with three and four bedrooms, two and three bathrooms and attached two-car garages. The McNair, the community’s two-story home design, places the owner’s suite and laundry space on the top floor, which also features a spacious loft for family time.

Homes feature Aristokraft kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities and tile floor in foyers, kitchens, cafés, baths and laundry rooms. They also include smart home technology, energy-efficient features, whole-home impact-resistant low-E windows and Centex’s industry-leading 10-year structural new home warranty.

Nestled on 40 acres close to all LaBelle has to offer, the new build community features a neighborhood tot lot playground, a tiki hut area with community grills and green space.

Caloosa Cove offers convenient access to SR 80, a major east-west Florida highway connecting Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. It’s also close to SR 29, offering shorter distances to Alligator Alley and Florida’s East Coast. Caloosa Cove’s location provides residents with proximity to daily shopping needs, dining, recreation, quality healthcare, local pharmacies and schools.

Low fees and a laid-back low-maintenance lifestyle give residents more time to enjoy LaBelle, a picturesque city with a historic downtown and towering moss-draped live oaks nestled along the Caloosahatchee River and only five minutes from Caloosa Cove. Downtown offers shops, art galleries, the decades-old Firehouse Community Theatre, a library and City Wharf, featuring a river boardwalk and docks.

Seven parks, all within a 10-minute drive, include baseball and softball fields, a full-size Pop Warner football field, hiking, biking and equestrian trails and kayaking, canoeing and fishing.

LaBelle’s deep ties to agriculture and the area’s array of mom-and-pop businesses provide unique experiences – from local honey, pick-your-own blueberries and produce, the annual Swamp Cabbage Festival, and craft beer, farm-to-table dining and weekly food truck events at the family-owned LaBelle Brewing Co.

Multiple healthcare centers and providers are conveniently located within three miles of Caloosa Cove with the acute-care Hendry Regional Medical Center 35 minutes away. LaBelle is also 40 minutes from the Southwest Florida International Airport and 45 minutes from the Punta Gorda Airport.

Caloosa Cove is minutes from LaBelle Elementary, LaBelle Middle and LaBelle High schools. Hendry County’s school choice program also allows parents to select their child’s schools. High school students can participate in the Career & Technical Education program, earning certificates and acquiring skills for immediate employment or post-secondary training. Florida SouthWestern State College, eight minutes away, offers bachelor’s and associate degrees and certificate programs.

Caloosa Cove is also a quick 30-minute drive to Clewiston and watersports on Lake Okeechobee.

For exclusive monthly updates as Caloosa Cove progresses, join the VIP Interest List by visiting www.Centex.com/CaloosaCove or calling 863-880-1701.