Centex introduces seven exciting single-family home floor plans at Caloosa Cove

Posted Friday, November 15, 2024 11:02 am

LABELLE — Centex, a national affordable homebuilder, has introduced seven single-family home designs and started construction of two model homes in Caloosa Cove, its new gated community of 137 low-maintenance homes and a neighborhood pool in LaBelle. Caloosa Cove’s one- and two-story home designs span 1,256 to 2,386 square feet of air-conditioned living space and offer three and four bedrooms, two and three bathrooms and attached two-car garages.

The fully furnished model homes will highlight Centex’s innovative consumer-first plans, created for modern Florida lifestyles with sliding glass doors to covered lanais and open-concept floor plans blending gathering rooms, café dining areas and kitchens. Homes also feature kitchens with islands and pantry closets, point-of-use storage such as linen closets, and walk-in closets and private bathrooms in owner’s suites.

Two-story homes place the owner’s suites and laundry rooms on the top floor, which also feature spacious lofts for family time.

New home pricing at Caloosa Cove is expected from $299,000, with sales anticipated to launch in late 2024.

“Caloosa Cove represents tremendous value in the market with the quality and dependability of a Centex home, known for its affordable new-build communities,” said Josh Graeve, division president for PulteGroup Southwest Florida. “Our floor plans are designed with the needs of individual homeowners in mind and feature large main living spaces, flexibility and well-appointed kitchens and owner’s suites.”

The professionally decorated model homes, anticipated for completion this December, showcase Caloosa Cove’s Daniel and Hanover floor plans, each offering four bedrooms and two baths in a single story.

Encompassing 1,580 square feet, the Daniel features a two-car garage and a sunlit foyer opening to the gathering room, kitchen and café. Sliding glass doors flow from the café to a spacious covered lanai. The kitchen offers a pantry and a freestanding island with double sinks and a dishwasher.

The spacious owner’s suite has an elongated walk-in closet with linen storage and dual vanity sinks and a glass-enclosed shower in the bathroom. Extra storage is offered in a foyer closet and a linen closet in the second bathroom. The secondary bedrooms provide flexibility for dens, home offices, hobbies, homework and more.

The Hanover, with 1,850 square feet under air, features an elegant long foyer leading to the main living spaces, where windows and sliding glass doors to the lanai welcome abundant natural sunlight. The gathering room spans over 280 square feet while the cook’s kitchen offers a large walk-in pantry, a sink positioned under a window and a spacious island with a breakfast bar.

The Hanover’s owner’s retreat offers a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a water closet and a vanity with dual sinks. Its three guestrooms and second bathroom are found off the foyer and offer opportunities for a variety of uses.

Centex will also offer new construction quick move-in homes in Caloosa Cove for expedited closing. The homes will feature professionally selected finishes and features.

With a gated entry off Ben Moore Road just 20 miles east of Fort Myers, Caloosa Cove offers convenient access to SR 80, a major east-west Florida highway connecting Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. It’s also close to SR 29, offering shorter distances to Alligator Alley and Florida’s East Coast. Caloosa Cove’s location provides residents with proximity to daily shopping needs, dining, recreation, quality healthcare, local pharmacies and schools.

Low fees and a laid-back low-maintenance lifestyle give residents more time to enjoy LaBelle, a picturesque city with a historic downtown and towering moss-draped live oaks nestled along the Caloosahatchee River and only five minutes from Caloosa Cove. Downtown offers shops, art galleries, the decades-old Firehouse Community Theatre, a library and City Wharf, featuring a river boardwalk and docks.

Seven parks, all within a 10-minute drive, include baseball and softball fields, a full-size Pop Warner football field, hiking, biking and equestrian trails and kayaking, canoeing and fishing.

LaBelle’s deep ties to agriculture and the area’s array of mom-and-pop businesses provide unique experiences – from local honey, pick-your-own blueberries and produce, the annual Swamp Cabbage Festival, and craft beer, farm-to-table dining and weekly food truck events at the family-owned LaBelle Brewing Co.

Multiple healthcare centers and providers are conveniently located within three miles of Caloosa Cove with the acute-care Hendry Regional Medical Center 35 minutes away. LaBelle is also 40 minutes from the Southwest Florida International Airport and 45 minutes from the Punta Gorda Airport.

Caloosa Cove is minutes from LaBelle Elementary, LaBelle Middle and LaBelle High schools. Hendry County’s school choice program also allows parents to select their child’s schools. High school students can participate in the Career & Technical Education program, earning certificates and acquiring skills for immediate employment or post-secondary training. Florida SouthWestern State College, eight minutes away, offers bachelor’s and associate degrees and certificate programs.