CES celebrates achievements

CLEWISTON — On Friday, Aug. 2, Central Elementary School staff came together at the Huddle Up Hendry event to celebrate all of their achievements for the 2023-2024 school year. Congratulations to Jessica Thompson for having the highest ELA proficiency in the district and to Syreeta. Wheeler for having the highest Math proficiency in the district!
Congratulations to Ms. Thompson, Ms. Wheeler, and Rachel Parham on receiving the Everest Summit Award for having 80% or more of their students pass the state exams or make a years growth! For more photos, visit the Central Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/centraltigercubs [Photos courtesy Central Elementary School, Clewiston]