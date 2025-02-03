CES hosts annual Vocabulary Parade

On Friday, Jan. 31, Central Elementary School hosted its Third Annual Vocabulary Parade.
OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Jan. 31, Central Elementary School hosted its Third Annual Vocabulary Parade. CES would like to send out a big thank you to it amazing teachers, students, and families for making this the largest and most successful parade yet! The school would also like to let OCSO know that they are incredibly grateful for their continued support. For LOTS more photos, please visit the Central Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/CentralElementary