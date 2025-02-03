CES hosts annual Vocabulary Parade

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/3/25

On Friday, Jan. 31, Central Elementary School hosted its Third Annual Vocabulary Parade.

CES hosts annual Vocabulary Parade

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Jan. 31, Central Elementary School hosted its Third Annual Vocabulary Parade. CES would like to send out a big thank you to it amazing teachers, students, and families for making this the largest and most successful parade yet! The school would also like to let OCSO know that they are incredibly grateful for their continued support. For LOTS more photos, please visit the Central Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/CentralElementary

