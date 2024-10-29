CES hosts Fall Festival

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Central Elementary School held its annual Fall Festival. Students had an amazing time..
OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Oct. 24, Central Elementary School held its annual Fall Festival. Students had an amazing time dressing up and showing off their pumpkins that they decorated as their favorite book characters. The top five winners of the pumpkin decorating contest were Kailani T. with the Florida Panther, Eloise K. with Rainbow Dash, Jenessi T. with Fly Guy, Brinsley C. with Camilla Cream and Alice R. with the Cheshire Cat. For more photos, visit the Central Elementary School Facebook page at facebook.com/CentralElementaryOkee [Photos courtesy CES/Okeechobee]