CES hosts Fall Festival

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/29/24

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Central Elementary School held its annual Fall Festival. Students had an amazing time..

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

CES hosts Fall Festival

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Oct. 24, Central Elementary School held its annual Fall Festival. Students had an amazing time dressing up and showing off their pumpkins that they decorated as their favorite book characters. The top five winners of the pumpkin decorating contest were Kailani T. with the Florida Panther, Eloise K. with Rainbow Dash, Jenessi T. with Fly Guy, Brinsley C. with Camilla Cream and Alice R. with the Cheshire Cat. For more photos, visit the Central Elementary School Facebook page at facebook.com/CentralElementaryOkee [Photos courtesy CES/Okeechobee]

CES, Central Elementary School, Fall, festival, Halloween

Comments

Other items that may interest you

PMS NJHS observes Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Students and employees recognized at school board …

SES students rewarded with ice cream

OHS celebrates 2024 Homecoming

x