CES presents Turkey Trot Winners

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 11/25/24

On Friday, Nov. 22, Central Elementary Shool announced its Turkey Trot winners for this year.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

CES presents Turkey Trot Winners

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

CLEWISTON — On Friday, Nov. 22, Central Elementary Shool announced its Turkey Trot winners for this year. For the girls they are: Daniella Zamora for first grade, Taylor Newton for second grade, and Chloe Ward for third grade. For the boys they are: Braxton Lawson for first grade, Reginald Baker for second grade, and Kaydon Patrick for third grade. Congratulations boys and girls! [Photos courtesy CES/Clewiston]

CES, Central Elementary, turkey, trot, winners

Comments

Other items that may interest you

IRSC statement on the passing of Coach Mike Easom

COE 4th-graders attend Agventure

UES 4th-graders attends Hendry Agriculture Adventure

Students make butter for Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

x