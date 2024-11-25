CES presents Turkey Trot Winners

On Friday, Nov. 22, Central Elementary Shool announced its Turkey Trot winners for this year.
CLEWISTON — On Friday, Nov. 22, Central Elementary Shool announced its Turkey Trot winners for this year. For the girls they are: Daniella Zamora for first grade, Taylor Newton for second grade, and Chloe Ward for third grade. For the boys they are: Braxton Lawson for first grade, Reginald Baker for second grade, and Kaydon Patrick for third grade. Congratulations boys and girls! [Photos courtesy CES/Clewiston]