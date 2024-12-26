CES student gets a special visitor

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/26/24

Jordan Lanoure of the United States Army made a special visit to reunite with his son after being away for seven months!

CES student gets a special visitor

OKEECHOBEE — Jordan Lanoure of the United States Army made a special visit to reunite with his son after being away for seven months! It was a heartfelt and emotional moment that Central Elementary was honored to witness.
CES is so grateful to the Lanoue family for sharing this beautiful reunion with them. The video can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/CentralElementaryOkee/videos/479017844794215 [Photo courtesy Central Elementary School]

