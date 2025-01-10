CES students go on field trip

On Thursday, Jan. 9, fourth grade students at Central Elementary School had an unforgettable experience...
OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Jan. 9, fourth grade students at Central Elementary School had an unforgettable experience on their AgVenture field trip. They explored the world of agriculture, thanks to the amazing support of the Okeechobee County 4-H Extension! This hands-on adventure is one that CES students look forward to year after year! For more photos, visit the CES Facebook page at Facebook.com/CentralElementaryOkee [Photos courtesy CES/Okeechobee]