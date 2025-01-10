CES students go on field trip

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/10/25

On Thursday, Jan. 9, fourth grade students at Central Elementary School had an unforgettable experience...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

CES students go on field trip

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Jan. 9, fourth grade students at Central Elementary School had an unforgettable experience on their AgVenture field trip. They explored the world of agriculture, thanks to the amazing support of the Okeechobee County 4-H Extension! This hands-on adventure is one that CES students look forward to year after year! For more photos, visit the CES Facebook page at Facebook.com/CentralElementaryOkee [Photos courtesy CES/Okeechobee]

CES, Central Elementary, AgVenture, field trip, 4-H, agriculture

Comments

Other items that may interest you

MHMHS congratulates senior athletes

SES students go AgVenture learning

EES goes on an AgVenture

SES gets surprise visitor

x