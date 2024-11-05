CES students have election day fun

CLEWISTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 5, students at Central Elementary School had a little fun while also learning how elections work. They created ballots and voting booths and held their very own election since they aren’t quite old enough to participate in the presidential election. For more photos, visit the Central Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/CentralTigerCubs [Photos courtesy CES/Clewiston]

