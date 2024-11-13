Chamber announces Socks 4 Seniors is back

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 1:47 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Chamber’s 5th Annual Socks 4 Seniors is here and we need YOU to help bring holiday cheer to local seniors! Join us in warming the hearts—and toes—of seniors in nursing homes and those who are homebound by donating fun, cozy socks.

What we need:

• NEW, non-skid socks (our top priority) in bright colors, fun patterns, or holiday designs—ped, mid, or crew length.



• All sock types are welcome! Plain socks are fine too, but non-skid backs are especially helpful.

Why socks? In the words of a 91-year-old nursing home resident: “We’re just old, not dead, and we still have a sense of humor!” So, bring on the fuzzy, silly, and festive socks!

How to help:



Drop socks off at the Chamber or have them shipped directly to us. The deadline is Thursday, Dec. 12, so we can deliver them before Christmas. If you’d like to volunteer with packaging, please contact us—we’ll start on Friday, Dec. 13, and if we have enough volunteers, we’ll be able to get them ready to deliver.

Let’s come together and make this holiday season a little brighter for our seniors!