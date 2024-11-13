Chamber announces Socks 4 Seniors is back

By Paulette Wise
Executive Director
Chamber of Commerce
Posted 11/13/24

The Chamber’s 5th Annual Socks 4 Seniors is here and we need YOU to help bring holiday cheer...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Chamber announces Socks 4 Seniors is back

Posted
By Paulette Wise
Executive Director
Chamber of Commerce

OKEECHOBEE — The Chamber’s 5th Annual Socks 4 Seniors is here and we need YOU to help bring holiday cheer to local seniors! Join us in warming the hearts—and toes—of seniors in nursing homes and those who are homebound by donating fun, cozy socks.

What we need:
• NEW, non-skid socks (our top priority) in bright colors, fun patterns, or holiday designs—ped, mid, or crew length.

• All sock types are welcome! Plain socks are fine too, but non-skid backs are especially helpful.

Why socks? In the words of a 91-year-old nursing home resident: “We’re just old, not dead, and we still have a sense of humor!” So, bring on the fuzzy, silly, and festive socks!

How to help:

Drop socks off at the Chamber or have them shipped directly to us. The deadline is Thursday, Dec. 12, so we can deliver them before Christmas. If you’d like to volunteer with packaging, please contact us—we’ll start on Friday, Dec. 13, and if we have enough volunteers, we’ll be able to get them ready to deliver.

Let’s come together and make this holiday season a little brighter for our seniors!

Chamber of Commerce, socks, seniors, holiday, Christmas, donations, donate

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Kiwanis Club learns about Guardians ad Litem

Jake Owen to headline 2025 Sugar Festival

Jake Owen to headline 2025 Sugar Festival

Centex introduces seven exciting single-family home …

x