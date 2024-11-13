Chamber announces Socks 4 Seniors is back

The Chamber’s 5th Annual Socks 4 Seniors is here and we need YOU to help bring holiday cheer...
OKEECHOBEE — The Chamber’s 5th Annual Socks 4 Seniors is here and we need YOU to help bring holiday cheer to local seniors! Join us in warming the hearts—and toes—of seniors in nursing homes and those who are homebound by donating fun, cozy socks.
What we need:
• NEW, non-skid socks (our top priority) in bright colors, fun patterns, or holiday designs—ped, mid, or crew length.
Why socks? In the words of a 91-year-old nursing home resident: “We’re just old, not dead, and we still have a sense of humor!” So, bring on the fuzzy, silly, and festive socks!
How to help:
Let’s come together and make this holiday season a little brighter for our seniors!