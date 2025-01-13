Charity cyclists to arrive in LaBelle Jan. 20

Posted Monday, January 13, 2025 3:35 pm

LABELLE — An annual charity bicycle ride to raise money and awareness for The Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to eliminate poverty housing arrives in LaBelle on Monday, Jan. 20, after a 75-mile ride from Sebring. They will stay overnight at Carlson Methodist Church before resuming their journey the next morning with a 70-mile ride to Everglades City.

The Tour de Florida, which concludes Jan. 25 in Key West, is the first of six Bicycle Adventures in 2025. Other Adventures include a featured 10-week cross-country ride from Florida to Oregon and, for the first time, a two-week August ride in Alaska.

Since the first ride in 2008, more than 2,000 Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure cyclists have ridden more than 1.9 million cumulative miles and, most importantly, raised more than $5.5 million for The Fuller Center for Housing’s mission of helping families have simple, decent places to live through repair work and new home builds.

The enthusiastic cyclists always welcome opportunities to speak with the media as part of their mission on the ride is to spread awareness about the issue of poverty housing and what The Fuller Center does to address it through more than 100 chapters across the United States and 20 international locations. To set up a story and/or visual opportunity during the ride, contact ride leader Neil Mullikin at 785-338-6533.

The Fuller Center for Housing, founded in 2005 by Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Millard Fuller, has earned the highest-level 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. The nonprofit is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025.

For more information visit

fullercenter.org

OR

fullercenterbikeadventure.org