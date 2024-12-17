Child Care of Southwest Florida receives $3,500 from Scotlynn

Posted Tuesday, December 17, 2024 12:11 pm

FORT MYERS — Child Care of Southwest Florida (CCSWFL) has received a $3,500 donation from Scotlynn as part of the company’s monthly fundraiser, Casual for a Cause. The funds will assist low-income families with tuition at CCSWFL’s six early learning centers in Lee and Hendry counties.

Scotlynn USA, a transportation, logistics, and produce company with offices in Fort Myers, Tampa, Indianapolis and Canada, has raised over $25,000 for local charities through its Casual for a Cause program. This initiative allows employees to wear casual attire on designated days in exchange for charitable donations.

“All of us at Child Care of Southwest Florida extend a huge thank you to Landon Mullinax and his team at Scotlynn,” said Chris Hansen, CEO of Child Care of Southwest Florida. “What an amazing company of dedicated professionals who are always ready to lend a helping hand to others. Thanks to this spirit of generosity, we’re able to advance our mission and vision for the community each day.”

Landon Mullinax, the general manager of Scotlynn’s Fort Myers branch, expressed, “We are proud to support the outstanding work of Child Care of Southwest Florida, which provides high-quality early education and care to children in our community. Through our Casual for a Cause initiative, our team contributes weekly to meaningful causes like this while enjoying the added benefit of dressing casually.”

As a nonprofit, Child Care of Southwest Florida partners with local businesses and charitable foundations to provide affordable, high-quality early learning programs in Lee and Hendry counties. CCSWFL offers partial and full scholarships to assist low-income families in paying for tuition, empowering children for a lifetime of success. Donations to the Gift of Education scholarship program allow parents to focus on work and provide for their families while their children receive high-quality early childhood education.

To learn more about Child Care of Southwest Florida and donation opportunities, visit CCSWFL.org or call 239-278-1002.

About Child Care of Southwest Florida

Child Care of Southwest Florida, Inc. (CCSWFL) is a nonprofit early childhood education provider with six learning centers in Lee and Hendry counties that serve more than 350 children from 6 weeks to 8 years old. A United Way Partner Agency, CCSWFL’s mission is to strengthen and enhance the lives of children, as well as their families. Each center is accredited through the National Accreditation Commission for Early Learning Leaders and is recognized as a Gold Seal Quality Care Program through the Florida Department of Children and Families. All five locations maintain Level 5 and above scores on their CLASS assessments through the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida. CCSWFL follows the nationally recognized, research-based Creative Curriculum, with a goal of creating safe, nurturing learning environments that develop young minds, support families, strengthen the community and secure the future. Through its participation in the USDA’s Child Food Care Program, each child has access to a healthy, nutritious breakfast, lunch and snacks. Sponsor, volunteer and donation opportunities are available. For more information, please visit CCSWFL.org.