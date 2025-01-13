Child Care of SWFL receives $5K grant from The Community Foundation

Posted Monday, January 13, 2025 4:46 pm

FORT MYERS — Child Care of Southwest Florida (CCSWFL) received a $5,000 grant from The Community Foundation (TCF) that supported its holiday fundraising efforts for local families at six early learning centers in Lee and Hendry counties.

Founded in Cape Coral in 1973, TCF is a philanthropic organization that serves Southwest Florida by identifying solutions to some of the community’s most critical issues, such as equality, quality of life, health and education. The organization awarded a $5,000 sponsorship grant to support CCSWFL’s signature holiday fundraising event on Dec. 2 at Bruno’s of Brooklyn in downtown Fort Myers.

“We are truly grateful to have generous supporters such as The Community Foundation, which recognizes the essential need for quality early childhood education,” said Chris Hansen, CEO of Child Care of Southwest Florida. “This grant strengthens our mission to provide high-quality programs, all while empowering families within our community by easing their financial burdens during challenging times.”

With support from The Community Foundation’s grant, CCSWFL’s Holiday Gift Celebration and Giving Tuesday Kick-Off in 2024 raised $24,000 to help provide holiday relief tuition assistance, toys and clothing for children enrolled at CCSWFL’s early learning centers.

Child Care of Southwest Florida offers partial and full scholarships to assist low-income families in paying for tuition, empowering children for a lifetime of success. Donations to the scholarship program allow parents to focus on work and provide for their families while their children receive high-quality early childhood education.

To learn more about Child Care of Southwest Florida and its early learning centers, visit CCSWFL.org or call 239-278-1002.