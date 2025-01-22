Child hunger should not become the norm in Florida

Posted Wednesday, January 22, 2025 4:22 pm

Photo by Dana Niemeier Photography 2021

January is often a time for new beginnings, resolutions, and aspirations. For many families, it means another month of tough decisions when it comes to affording nutritious food. Reality check: families often experience food insecurity year-round.

A statewide poll from No Kid Hungry Florida shows this challenge is not only felt by families hovering near the poverty line. Middle-income households have reported buying less healthy foods to stretch their grocery budgets, while lower-income families are making difficult decisions between paying the rent and purchasing groceries.

No one should have to choose between two necessities. Unfortunately, this is becoming a regular predicament for many families across the state, including those in Lake Okeechobee. A local parent shared: “It was very hard to provide food for my kids. I have to leave some of my bills unpaid so that I can feed my kids.”

Nearly eighty percent of households earning between 50k and 99k said food costs are rising faster than their income. That often results in parents having to completely forgo protein and fresh produce to afford their grocery bill. With the rising cost of everyday essentials, utility bills and housing, families are struggling - and that means their kids are too.

A local teacher told us: “I have had several experiences where my students don’t eat if they don’t come to school.”

Child hunger should not become our norm. Yet, each year, we are seeing this number grow. Around Lake Okeechobee, more than 55,000 children are experiencing hunger. Statewide, it’s one in five kids.

Ending child hunger requires a multifaceted approach, but there is one solution that can make a significant difference in Florida’s ability to tackle food insecurity: Summer EBT, or SUN Bucks. This program helps eligible families stretch their budget in the summertime when their kids are not in school by providing $120 per child in grocery benefits.

Florida remains one of just 12 states that are not participating - leaving roughly $259 million in federal dollars on the table that would help keep 2.1 million kids from facing summer hunger. This year, we have an opportunity to change that.

By saying “yes” to SUN Bucks, Florida would help nourish millions of children, while funneling as much as $466 million back into local economies and rural communities across our state.

When children receive the healthy meals they need each day, they have the nutrients to grow and develop. They can focus in class which often results in higher performance.

Prioritizing our children’s nutrition positively impacts our state’s future. Our future workforce, economy, and community depend on this foundation.

It is time for change.

Florida must choose to participate in SUN Bucks and help end the hungriest time of year – summer.

Sky Beard is the Florida director of No Kid Hungry.