Children’s Service Council offers Summer program mini grants

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/29/25

Summer Activity Mini grants are available for Okeechobee County organizations for children ages 0-18.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Children’s Service Council offers Summer program mini grants

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Summer Activity Mini grants are available for Okeechobee County organizations for children ages 0-18.

The form can be requested by emailing Toni Wiersma at toni.wiersma@okeeschools.org. Agencies must provide a summer program request on the correct form. They can receive the form from the Children’s Service Council starting immediately. All summer requests must be received by Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4 p.m. Please either email at the above address (preferable) or deliver to Toni Wiersma at the Okeechobee County School Board Offices, Room 102. This year there is approximately $300,000 available for funding.

A decision will be made about funding recommendations at the Council during their next scheduled meeting on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Agencies will know if they have been funded and for what amount on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

If you have any questions, call Toni Wiersma, executive director at 863-697-0489 or 863-462-5000 x 1065.

grants, summer activity

Comments

Other items that may interest you

New Brighton Bay Casino and Hotel opens in Glades …

Immokalee Water and Sewer District breaks ground on …

New Miss Latina and Miss Teen Latina crowned

Clewiston Museum hosts annual steak dinner

x