Children’s Service Council offers Summer program mini grants

Summer Activity Mini grants are available for Okeechobee County organizations for children ages 0-18.
The form can be requested by emailing Toni Wiersma at toni.wiersma@okeeschools.org. Agencies must provide a summer program request on the correct form. They can receive the form from the Children’s Service Council starting immediately. All summer requests must be received by Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4 p.m. Please either email at the above address (preferable) or deliver to Toni Wiersma at the Okeechobee County School Board Offices, Room 102. This year there is approximately $300,000 available for funding.
A decision will be made about funding recommendations at the Council during their next scheduled meeting on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Agencies will know if they have been funded and for what amount on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
If you have any questions, call Toni Wiersma, executive director at 863-697-0489 or 863-462-5000 x 1065.